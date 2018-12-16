Why I Dumped Bola Tinubu's Camp ..Jimi Agbaje

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje has said he left the camp of Bola Tinubu due to a difference in principles.





Tinubu, a former Governor of the State, was with Agbaje before the duo parted ways in 2007.





And Agbaje who joined the Democratic Peoples’ Alliance (DPA) and contested as its governorship candidate, noted that he was averse to one man leading Lagos.





“I take exception to the rule of one man in a metropolitan state like Lagos,” he said.





“I have no personal rift with him (Tinubu). What exists between us is all about differences in value and principle.





“When we were together, I discovered that his own idea of democracy was not what I was taught, so I had to take an exit.”





He added that “what we are running today in Lagos is a one-man Lagos. A Lagos where somebody says when he is going to bed, Lagos is going to bed, to me that can no longer be tolerable. Lagos must be made to work for the people of Lagos.”

