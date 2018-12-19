What APC Will Do To Okorocha, Others Working Against Party – Uzodinma

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has said the party will punish those working against it ahead of the 2019 elections.





Uzodinma noted that Governor Rochas Okorocha, the member representing Okigwe South, Chike Okafor, and the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Ugonna Ozuruigbo are among those working against the APC.





He said this on Tuesday while addressing the press after meeting with the party stakeholders in the South-East state.





“This is not just a mere anti-party activity, but an unpardonable action punishable by the extant laws of the party administration,” the lawmaker added.





Also, he lauded some members of the party who stopped Okorocha from “turning the party to a family business.”





According to him, “Those who are yet to come to terms with the reality that APC now has a gubernatorial candidate in the state, may sadly become victims of change”,





In addition, he called on leaders in the region to back President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election quest.





He noted that “most leaders of the South East have keyed into this project for his sincerity of purpose in the Nigerian project and wholistic re-integration of South East and Ndigbo”.

