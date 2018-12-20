We’re Ready For 2019 Elections - INEC

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019.





The national chairman of the commission, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, made the disclosure during the 5th Northern Traditional Rulers General Assembly held at Arewa House Kaduna on Wednesday.





Speaking under the theme “Pervasive Insecurity in an Election Year,” Mahmood stressed that before Nigerian Democracy can stand the test of time, politicians need to be democratic in the conduct.





“Some of our politicians are not democratic and that is the reason some of them cross from one political party to the other,” he said.





Speaking further he assured that INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible polls in 2019.





“We will continue to improve on the logistics to enable the commission have itch-free, credible polls come 2019,” he stressed.





He further explained that conducting states elections are more difficult than conducting the Federal elections.

