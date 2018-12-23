We Shall Resist Extention Of IG Of Police's Tenure..CUPP

Published:

The planned extension of tenure of current IG of Police Ibrahim Idris by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Conference of Political Parties has claimed, would only afford the police boss the opportunity to do the President’s bidding and work for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the general elections.



They have therefore resolved to resist the move, claiming the nation’s constitution does not make any provision for tenure extension.



The first national spokesperson for the CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, in an interview , said the opposition parties were shifting their attention to the leadership of the force following Buhari’s decision not to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill and the inability of federal lawmakers to override his veto.



He said, “We are insisting that the Inspector-General of Police, whose tenure is expiring in January, must leave the office.



“So, we are demanding that the President should not extend his tenure because there is no such provision in the constitution. A former police officer cannot be an Inspector-General of Police. We will be filing an action in court to ensure that he leaves office in January.”



Also, the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution has kicked against the alleged tenure elongation, noting that Idris had so far “demonstrated lack of capacity and inability to effectively police Nigeria as the IG.”



The CDNDC Coordinator, Dare Atoye, argued that wanton killings and criminality had increased under Idris leadership of the police, adding that there were more competent officers in the NPF that could do the job better.



He said, “The only good thing that can happen to the Nigeria police is for the government of President Buhari to look for a competent replacement; somebody who has the discipline and the character to lead the force. I believe many Nigerians would agree with me that the wanton killings in the country and the lack of training without equipment have been aggravated under his leadership.”



Appraising the alleged reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the activist observed that no reform had taken place, noting that the impunity being carried out by the squad was merely suppressed.



He cited the arrest and arraignment of an Abuja-based activist, Deji Adeyanju, by the police for homicide, a charge for which he was discharged and acquitted by a Kano High Court in 2009.



The Secretary-General, Basic Rights Enlightenment Foundation, Ikechukwu Maduike, also kicked against the government’s decision, stressing that “the police had become worse under the IG.”



The lawyer said, “We need someone who has new ideas so we can see something new in the force. I don’t think this IG has what it takes to transform the police force.”

