We Need A New Nigeria ..Peter Obi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has charged Nigerians “to work together towards enthroning a new Nigeria that will in turn take care of all the needs of Nigerians, ranging from security through job creation to constant power supply.” Obi spoke on Thursday during the interactive session among PDP faithful at Ekwunife Centre, Awka.



The former Anambra State Governor, who encouraged Nigerians to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said that from his rich pedigree of wealth creation, status as employer of labour and political and administrative experience, Atiku has the capacity of enthroning the new Nigeria that Nigerians yearn for.



In her own speech, the convener of the event, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, who described Mr. Peter Obi as “our project”, said that all Nigerians interested in the progress of the country must join hands to deliver Atiku and Obi in 2019.



Corroborating Sen. Ekwunife, one-time Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu, said that “Peter Obi’s candidacy has gone beyond Igbo land”. He advised that Obi, being a recognised international figure, should be the project of all Nigerians.

