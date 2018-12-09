We Have 2.6bn Litres Of Petrol In Stock – NNPC

Published:





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NPPC) says it has 2.6 billion litres of petroleum products offshore and onshore in Lagos State to meet the nation’s demands.





The Chief Financial Officer of NNPC, Isiaka Abudulrasaq, gave the assurance in an interactive session with journalists in Lagos on the corporation’s stewardship to Nigerians in Lagos on Saturday.





According to Abdulrasaq, the country has about 52-day-petroleum sufficiency, adding that this represented an average of 50 million litres per day products availability on land.





He said that motorists and other consumers of petroleum products are assured of adequate stock to meet their energy needs.





He also debunked insinuations of any impending petroleum products scarcity in the country.





He said that providing information on the petroleum products stock level became imperative to dispel suggestions that the threat of strike by the DAPPMA would result in a slip into a round of products shortages across the country.





He advised motorists not to engage in panic buying as the corporation would do all it could to ensure products availability in all parts of the country,





Abudulrasaq said that the corporation had been proactive in importation of petroleum into the country, adding that government has saved over N305 billion from subsidy payment.





He, however, condemned insinuations that government is planning to sell the country’s refineries, adding that the refineries are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

