VP Presidential Debate: Peter Obi Made Us Proud... Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar on Friday said he was poised to confront President Muhammadu Buhari and three others in a Presidential Debate





Atiku made the comment on the back of the Vice Presidential debate, which was organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).





The other participants at the debate were the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, of the ruling APC, Ganiyu Galadima of the ACPN, Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya of the ANN, Peter Obi of the PDP and Umma Getso of the YPP.





And while Osinbajo said the PDP was responsible for the country’s fragile economy, Atiku's running mate, Peter Obi, stressed that revamping the economy could not be relegated at the expense of the fight against corruption.





Reacting to the debate, Atiku said he was impressed by Obi’s showing.





”I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid out our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can’t wait for the presidential debate,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.





The president and the former vice president are expected to attend the debate billed for Saturday, January 19, 2019, in Abuja.





Former Minister Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

