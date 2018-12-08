Veteran Yoruba Actor Baba Sala Laid To Rest In Osun Hometown

Published:

The remains of the late veteran Yoruba comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, were buried in his Ilesa country home, on Friday, amid tears by family members and other sympathisers.



The 82-year-old comedian died on October 7, at his private residence in Ilesa, after suffering a stroke, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.



Speaking at the funeral service held for the deceased at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Model Parish District Headquarters, Ilesa, Elder Apostle S.O Adeoye enjoined Christians to live a life worthy of emulation.

He said the late Adejumo lived an exemplary and fulfilled life by serving his God, the church and humanity.



Adeoye, who urged the congregation to “ always lay their treasures in heaven where they will not be consumed by ants, ’’ said the life and times of the late comedian should serve as a worthy example.

