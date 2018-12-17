Veteran Film Maker, Tunde Kelani Resigns As NFVCB Chairman

Published:





A veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, has stepped down his position as the Chairman of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).





Kelani, who made this know in a statement on Saturday, said his resignation became imperative because of the setting of the board and the contradiction in the mentalities of board members.





His words: “I wish to announce to you my resignation as Chairman and Member of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).





“Within the last few months, I have found out that my life and career do not fit into this type of structure as presently constituted which cannot recognize its tasks talk less of trying to fulfill it.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“I have also discovered that within the short tenure, that meaningful change is not possible within this large group as constituted (52 in number). My entire life and career have never witnessed the contradictory mentality that is within the board which has made it impossible to make an attempt on the task for which we were constituted.





“As you know, I am not used to this type of negative behavioural manifestations, therefore, I have decided to quit now with my name and reputation intact. I need to spend my time and energy on productive, developmental, cultural, social and meaningful projects without unnecessary distractions.





“Meanwhile, I wish to thank you for your kind support, morally and financially throughout my life and career. God bless you all,” he added.

Share This