Vetearn Actor Baba Sala's Home Journey Begins

Published:





The remains of late king of comedy and cultural ambassador, Moses Olaiya Adejumo was brought to Oyo State for a lying-in-state ceremony yesterday at the Cultural Center in Ibadan.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The event was attended by his colleageus, family and friends including Pa Lere Paimo, Dele Odule, Peju Ogunmola, Tubosun Odunsi, Aderupoko and others while the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun.





See photos below....









Share This