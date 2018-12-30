Uphold Better Moral Standard ,CCB Chairman Tells Public Servants

Published:

In a bid aimed at fostering the right synergies towards achieving it's mandate of curbing corrupt practices in the public service, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau Prof. Isah Mohammed has reinstated the Bureau's commitment towards ensuring the goal of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in its fight against corruption and ensuring transparency, accountability and probity in government services.

The Chairman made this charge in Abuja at the Bureau's Office when he received in audience Dr Bayero Agabi, President, Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development, (CECAD) and some members of the digital capacity advocacy and empowerment Organisation.

According to the CCB Chairman, he urged Nigerians to see the present administration's anti-graft crusade as a worthy one that will put the country in a more funtional state with sustainable public institutions. Prof. Isah said the Code of Conduct Bureau is mandated "

