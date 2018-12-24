University Strike: Buhari's Government Is Not Sincere - ASUU

Published:





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed not to suspend its ongoing strike unless the federal government shows commitment in meeting its demands.





The union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.





Lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.





And speaking at a press briefing held at the University of Lagos (Unilag) on Saturday, Asuu President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, lamented that the government was not serious about resolving the issues.





He said: “The Federal Government should demonstrate serious commitment to implement the spirit and letters of the 2009 Federal Governmental /Asuu agreement.





“It should also consider the implementation of the 2013 and 2017 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU it had with us.”





He also said, “All we are asking for is the improved infrastructural development of Nigeria’s public universities to be globally competitive.”

