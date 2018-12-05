University Don Eulogises Taxi Driver That Returned Her Money And Valuables In Abuja

Published:

A university don has revealed how a taxi driver returned her money and valuables in AbujaRead her postKINDLY THANK THIS MAN !By Professor Margaret Olabisi Araoye"'On my way from Anyigba to Abuja by commercial transport, I had to alight at Giri junction, to pick a cab that was to link me with another cab to my destination. I had a heavy suitcase and a bag.When we got to Lugbe, the cab driver hurriedly dropped me off when he saw a cab going to my final destination. In the process of dragging the heavy suitcase, and in the usually chaotic motor park, I forgot to pick my bag.As I approached the hotel in Jabi, now feeling relaxed, I remembered my bag which contained the following items:1. Laptop2. A bundle of N50,000, and a cheque3. A pair of golden earrings4. My International Passport5. Power bank, ATM cards, Driver's license, etc.I went back to Giri junction to report to the NURTW officials. That was when I discovered that many drivers operated as freelancers and might not be traceable. I became desperate.I exchanged contact numbers with the NURTW official and went back to the hotel. I couldn't really concentrate on the assignment I came to Abuja for.I'd not informed my husband. The cab driver searched my bag, extracted my husband's mobile number from my driver's license and called him.My husband mistook him for a fraudster and told him off. I later informed my husband and he gave me the driver's number. I called him. Alas! He had my bag. He had even attempted to reach me on Facebook.I got my colleagues Clara and Moses to speak Hausa with him and we arranged to meet at the hotel two days later, when he returned from a trip. He emerged at the hotel with the bag and the contents intact!Despite the rot, decadence and economic hardship in our land, there still exist millions of people like Abubakar Hassan (08027164473)with good morals. Please appreciate him with me"'.Prof. Margaret Olabisi Araoye