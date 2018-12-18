Two Fraudsters Bag Six Months Prison Terms In Edo State

Published:





The Benin office of the EFCC has secured the convictions of two fraudsters at the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.





One of the convicts, Emeodi Chuks was arraigned on a one count charge bordering on fraudulent trick and attempting to obtain by false pretence.





Upon his arraignment, Emeodi pleaded guilty to the charge and was consequently convicted and sentenced by Justice M. G Umar to six months imprisonment.





The charge reads, "That you Emeodi Chuks on or about the 13th of December, 2017 in Benin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did by means of fraudulent trick; attempted to obtain money from one Vinno Alves when you represented yourself as the owner of a huge sum of money with United Overseas Bank (UOB) through your email account: Mathew_rawlings@yahoo.com, contrary to Section 421 of the criminal Code Act; Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,C39, 2004 and punishable under Section 510 of the same Acts.





Also convicted by Justice Umar is Kenneth Osamuyi Aganwonyi, who was arraigned on a one count charge bordering on obtaining by fraudulent trick. He was said to have fraudulently obtained some money from one Fatima Umar.





Upon his arraignment, Aganwonyi pleaded guilty to the charge and was consequently convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment





The court also ordered that all assets recovered from the defendant as proceeds of crime be forfeited to the victim through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

