Two Female Robbers Engage Police In Shootout In Anambra State

Two female suspected robbers on Saturday reportedly engaged the police in a gun battle in a hotel in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.



It was gathered on Sunday that the robbers locked out the police and engaged them in a gun duel for about half an hour.



The suspects were said to be operating in the hotel when the police arrived at the scene following a tip-off.



A source in the hotel said, “On sighting the police, the robbers locked the entrance of the hotel and engaged the police in a fierce gun duel, which lasted for more than 30 minutes.



“One of the suspects later sustained gunshot injury on the buttocks, while attempting to disarm a policeman. The lady is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.”



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the story, said the suspects were arrested while their accomplices escaped.



Mohammed said one fabricated pistol, three live cartridges, one axe, two empty shells, some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol were recovered from them.



He said, “At about 4pm on Saturday, we received an intelligence report at the Ogidi Police Division that some suspected armed robbers/cultists were cited at the Paradise Hotel, Ogidi, brandishing dangerous weapons.



“Following the report, police detectives attached to the Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.



“The gang, on sighting the police, locked the entrance to the hotel and engaged the police in a fierce gun duel, which lasted for more than 30 minutes. The police responded, but with high restraint in order to avert innocent civilian casualties.



“As a result, one of the suspects, Ugochukwu Okafor, sustained gunshot injuries on the buttocks, while trying to disarm a police officer.”



Mohammed said the injured suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, adding, “The case is under investigation after which the suspects will be charged to court.”

