TV Personality Mary Chinda Raises Alarm Over Rising Cases Of Suicide In Nigeria

Budding Tv reporter, Mary Chinda, has called on attention of the Nigerian government to the alarming rise in cases of suicide and depression across Nigeria.





This call was at the ‘Dealing with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts: Unmasking Your Pain’ conference in Lagos, convened by Tv Anchor and reporter, Mary Chinda, to mark her birthday this Tuesday. According to her, this awareness follows the increased cases of suicide in Lagos and is against the backdrop that Nigeria has the highest level of suicide cases Africa.









The Rivers State-born author of ‘The Single Lady: Starting Over’ remarked that Societal pressure, personal targets, financial pressure and the emptiness caused by the lack of connection with God are top on the list of the causes of depression.









According to Chinda, available statistics by the World Health Organisation show one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds and 800,000 persons die by suicide each year.









‘Depression is not a whiteman’s ailment as we were raised to think. Depression is because life is tough. But finding peace in the your relationship with God is at the core to curing your depression. When depression is not well managed, it leads to suicide. Again, we must to lovingly find out how our family, friends, colleagues and loved ones are faring beyond the peripheral pleasantries we exchange with them’ She said.









Explaining why she chose to host such a conference on her big day rather than put up a birthday party, she said ' This is what The Lord (God) would have me do right now. Someone has to stand up and own this dealing with depression/suicide campaign. Suicide is never an option, it is not the first option, it is not the second and certainly not the last option.'









Highpoint of the conference was that at the ‘Unmasking Your Pain’ panel session, which had the convener, child sexual abuse survivor, Anthonia Ojenagbon, and Actress Bimbo Akintola. While commending Miss Chinda for putting together such an outreach on her birthday, Ms Akintola was quick to note that depression is a mental health challenge that even Nollywood celebrities battle and called on victims to reach out to agencies like the Mirabel Foundation for help when battling suicidal thoughts.









It will be recalled that Nigeria has been ranked 5th among countries with the highest level of suicide cases after South Korea, Russia, India and Japan.

