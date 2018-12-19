Trump Attacks Facebook, Twitter And Google

Published:





US President Donald Trump has accused America’s tech giants of having a liberal bias and claiming Twitter was making it more difficult to follow his account.





“Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous.



Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING” Trump tweeted.





Trump is a regular critic of social media and his criticism echoed another attack on Twitter as recently as October, when he again accused the platform of stifling the growth of his account.





Trump at the moment has over 56m followers on Twitter, his favourite platform and pundits say he may be angry that his predecessor Barack Obama has 104million followers however, the internet firms have consistently denied charges of political bias and many analysts have pointed to large social media followings of conservatives including Trump.

