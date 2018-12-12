Tragedy:Man Kills His Four Children, Hangs Himself In Rivers State (Pictures)

Published:





A yet-to-be identified man has killed his four children, set his house ablaze and then hung himself in his apartment in Alesa community in Eleme Local Government area of Rivers State.





The sad incident took place at about 1am on Tuesday, December 11th.





According to reports, the deceased believed to be an indigene of Ogoja town in Cross River State, resided in a two-room apartment with his wife and four kids.



He had a face-off with his wife last night.





During the fight, the wife ran out of their home, and the deceased in his rage, attacked and killed his children, set his home ablaze, before hanging himself.





No one knows the reason behind his act.





The police has since arrived the scene and investigations have commenced. Efforts are currently being made to move the dead to the morgue.





