Toni Kan And Siblings Celebrate Dad At 75 [Photos]

Award winning writer and online publisher Toni Kan and his siblings threw a high octane shindig for their father on Saturday November 24, 2018 at the Rajulie Hall of Temple School, Ilupeju.





The event which was anchored by poet, Efe Paul Azino and Sam Umukoro with DJ Kaycee was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of their father and patriarch of the family, Louis Zulu Onwordi aka "The Master", teacher, lecturer, corporate mandarin and writer.





Emeka Ed Keazor's Ikenga Band was on hand to dish out melodious old school tunes while DJ Mondylee was on the wheels of steel spinning scintillating songs that had the audience dancing.









Nollywood star, Arinze Okonkwo took charge of the praise worship session leaving the hall in rapture of adoration to God for life and health.





Speaking about his father, Toni said " as a teacher he was a hard man to please but he is a good father who made sure we all got an education. "





In his appreciation speech the celebrant thank God for life as he went down memory lane recounting his days in Minna and how an Uncle turned his life around and saved him from becoming a mechanic.









Guest at the party included Prof. Fidelis Oditah, QC and SAN; Francis Atuche, former CEO of Bank PHB, Toyin Akinosho oil man and art enthusiast, Dr. Phillip Ofulue, Dr. Austin Izagbo, Kunle Bakare, publisher National Encommium, Ayobami Adebayo, writer, Dami Ajayi, poet; Victor Ehikhamenor, artists and writer, Rele Sonariwo of Rele art Gallery, Mrs. Regina Igbinedion, Niran Adedokun, writer and columnist, Yinka Akanbi, actor and director amongst others.





