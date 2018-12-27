Till The Day I Die, Buhari Will Continue To Address Me As ‘Sir.'...Obj

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he will be addressed as ‘Sir’ by President Muhammadu Buhari, having served as his boss in the military.



He, therefore, states that he had the right to criticise Buhari



Obasanjo said this at the 2018 Ibogun Day Celebration in Ogun State on Wednesday.



As Head of State, Obasanjo had, in March 1976, appointed Buhari as the Federal Commissioner (position now called minister) for Petroleum and Natural Resources.



Obasanjo said, “I know Buhari and he, too, knows me.



“Till the day I die, Buhari will continue to address me as ‘Sir.'

