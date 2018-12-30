Three Policemen Dismissed For Stealing Huge Sum Of Money Belonging To Lagos Bound Passenger

Published:

The authorities of Lagos State Police Command wish to inform members of the public that the Command's Provost Section, trying four policemen attached to Ijanikin Division for discreditable conduct and corrupt practice, has found them guilty on all counts and accordingly recommended them for dismissal from the Force.

Based on the recommendation of the adjudicating officer, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has approved the dismissal of the following Non Commissioned Officers (NCOs) from the Nigeria Police Force, namely, Sergeant Gbemunu Afolabi, Sergeant Afolabi Oluwaseun and Corporal Adigun Omotayo.

Meanwhile, the recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Amiete has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 for approval.

Recall that the Command had on December 26, 2018, issued a press statement to the effect that the aforementioned policemen were being investigated for discreditable conduct and corrupt practices in a case involving one Ifunanya Theodore, a Nigerian, residing in Togo, on homebound journey to the country for the yuletide.

It is the conclusion of the panel set up by the CP to investigate the policemen, that they shoddily handled the allegation against Theodore Ifunanya and had conducted themselves in a manner unbecoming of their status in the Force.

Similarly, the CP has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin Division, CSP Eugene Ubine for lacking supervision of his men. He therefore warns Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of department to strictly monitor the activities of their men for better service delivery. He added that the punishment meted out to the indisciplined policemen is intended to serve as a deterrent to others.

Share This