They Are Praying For Buhari To Die...Yemi Osinbajo

Published:





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said there is a gang up against President Buhari by some elites who wish him dead because they want to continue to embezzle the Nation's treasury.





Speaking at an APC forum in Lagos, Osinbajo appealed for Nigerians to stop peddling the rumor that President Buhari has been cloned. The Vice President emphasied that President Buhari is alive and will win re-election in 2019.





''The issue in Nigeria has always been Muhammadu Buhari and the simple reason is not because he is a perfect man. He is not. It is because he is a honest and truthful man. There is a gang up.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





They have all ganged up against Buhari and they have their collaborators everywhere, in business, politics, religion. They prayed for him to die, he didn't die. The man came back alive and stronger'' he said.





Osinbajo's comment comes few days after President Buhari also reacted to the allegation.

Share This