Ten People Killed, 3 Women Kidnapped As Armed Bandits Stormed Zamfara Community

Published:





No fewer than ten persons, including a religious leader, were said to have been killed by bandits in Dogon village of Tsafe Local Government Area, and Birnin Yero of Shinkafi local authority of Zamfara State on Sunday.





It was learnt that armed bandits stormed the villages and began to shoot sporadically in every direction and the shooting resulted in the death of the nine people.





According to reports, after killing the people, the gunmen rushed into the mosque in the village and killed one religious leader, Mallam Ibrahim Dan Kurya, who was offering his prayers.while it was gathered that the remaining villagers had since deserted the village for fear that the armed bandits would return.





It was gathered that after killing the religious leader, the armed bandits searched his pockets and took his handset which they used in calling his son, telling him that his father had been killed and that he should go and take him away for burial.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Mallam Ibrahim Dan Kurya has been buried in Gusau, the state capital, according to Islamic rites.





Confirming the incident, Spokesperson for Zamfara State Police Command, SP Shehu Mohammed, said troops of armed policemen had been dispatched to the area to comb all nooks and crannies of the area to fish out the armed bandits and prosecute them for their notorious activity.





In a similar attack in Birnin Yero village, Shinkafi Local government, gunmen suspected to bandits stormed the villages and killed 3 civilian JTF, and kidnapped three House wives of former vice chairman of Shinkafi local government malan Bello Muhammad B/Yaro, of Zamfara state.

Share This