Tanker Explosion Kills Scores Of People In Lagos

Scores of people have been reportedly killed on Friday, December 21, after a fuel tanker caught fire on Odo-Iyaalaro Bridge inward Maryland in Lagos.





According to reporr, the accident has caused major gridlock around the axis while the cause of the conflagration and number of casualties couldn’t be ascertained.





It was also gathered that the situation has paralyzed movements around Tipper garage, Ojota-Interchange and Motorways plaza.





Source: Guardian

