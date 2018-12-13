Super Eagles Midfielder Weds Longtime Girlfriend

Published:





Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his child, Ebhota Bethel in Warri, Delta State.





The quiet traditional wedding ceremony had in attendance Etebo’s immediate family members and friends at the bride family house.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813



According to Complete Sports, the 23-year old said his spouse has been there for him all along.





Etebo said, “She has been there for me and she’s the mother of my son.”





“We barely had time to do this and I felt it was necessary to get the marital rites done with before the year ends,” he added.

Share This