Student Stabs Classmate To Death While Testing Charms Superiority In Ekiti

Published:





A 16-year-old secondary school student in Ekiti state has died following serious injuries he sustained when himself and his fellow classmate were testing the superiority of their charms on Thursday, December 6th.





According to reports, the deceased, Mathew Favour and the culprit, Kehinde Timilehin, both students of Ado Grammar School in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, were said to have engaged in a dispute over the ownership of a ball before it degenerated into an argument over who had more portent charms.





Eyewitnesses say the deceased initiated the test for superiority of charms when he rushed to his home and brought a small axe and a knife wrapped in a white and red scarf and dared his colleague to fight with him. The colleague overpowered him and in the process, stabbed him in the chest with his knife.





Favour, an indigene of Ebira in Kogi state, was rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital where he died.





Speaking on the incident, the principal of the scool, Ebenezer Falayi, said the incident occurred at about 2.15pm after the school had closed .





“This incident really saddened us because it could have been avoided. What I gathered from students who were at the spot of the gory incident was that the duo were arguing over who had superior power and the deceased had earlier gone home to bring all those weapons which could not pierce the suspect when used on him. I was told that the suspect later overpowered him, collected the weapons and stabbed the victim in the chest.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Our teachers, including myself, my Vice and Registrar alongside other teachers who were resident on campus here rushed him to EKSUTH. We even took the suspect along.





The victim was put on life support, but that could not help the situation, he died in the hospital. I had to quickly call the DPO of Odo Ado Police Station who reinforced his men and contacted the police station at Oke Ila to prevent the suspect from being killed by highly enraged family members of the deceased.





The hospital insisted on doing the autopsy before releasing the corpse but the family resisted this. They later released the corpse to the family when it nearly caused trouble in the hospital. The police also took the suspect into custody. But I had to beg for security beef up around the school when there was a threat that 30 students will be killed in a reprisal attack today(Friday),’’ he said.

Share This