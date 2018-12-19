Stop Voting ‘Ancestors’ As Your Leaders...Sowore Tells Nigerians

Published:





The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called on Nigerians to stop voting in “ancestors” as leaders.





Sowore made the call on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State during a campaign to the South-South State.





According to him, it is time for Nigerians to vote for people with fresh ideas and not those who know nothing about leadership.





“It is time to vote for the right candidate and to stop voting for ancestors interested in ruling Nigeria forever,” Sowore said.





“It is time for young people with fresh ideas to rule this country. We are tired of old people who are recycling themselves. They have governed this country for 58 years.





“They’ve given ignorance instead of education; sickness instead of health; unemployment in place of jobs; poverty in place of wealth.





“I’m standing in front of you with capability, full of intellectuality, character and integrity. I’m not one of them who steal.”





He added: “They said that the people of Nigeria are not ready to be freed, that our destiny will be tied to the N4,000 cycle.





“But we are saying ‘no’ to that; ‘no’ to those who destroyed Nigeria and destroy it the more.





“They have killed all the industries and they are promising that if they come back again they are going to sell all.





“I have been fighting for the liberation of Nigeria for 30 years; enough is enough. We are tired of idiots and fools ruling this country.





“We are tired of people being ruled without certificates. When people who graduated from university don’t have jobs, people who do not go to school are becoming President. It is time for an educated person to become the President of Nigeria.”

