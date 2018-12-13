Sterling Bank Staff, Wife ,Mother-In-Law Arraigned For Bank Fraud

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Office has re-arraigned one Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge, a bank Cashier alongside his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola and his mother-in-law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke before Hon. Justice Lekan Ogunmoye of the High Court of Ekiti State, Ado-Ekiti division. They were arraigned on an 12-count charge of conspiracy and stealing contrary to section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap 16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.





The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. In view of their plea, counsel to the EFCC, Adeola Elumaro, applied for a date for trial. However, the defense counsel, Fasina A. Olayemi filed applications praying the court to admit the defendants to bail.





Justice Ogunmoye, however, granted the defendants bail in the sum of Two Million Naira each and two sureties in like sum. One of the surety shall be a government official not below grade level 12 while the other surety must be resident within jurisdiction.





The case has been adjourned to February 5, 2019 for trial. One of the Count Charge preferred against reads: That you Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge ‘M’ , Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola ‘F’ and Isakunle Eunice Moradeke ‘F’ between the month of January 2017 and March 2017, at the premises of Sterling Bank PLC Ado-Ekiti branch, did steal the sum of N2,400,800.00 (Two Million, Four Hundred Thousand and Eight Hundred Naira) only property of Sterling Bank, by diverting same to the personal account of Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola with account number, 0047750660 and the personal account of Isakunle Eunice Moradeke with account number 0064222881, all with the Sterling Bank, Ado-Ekiti branch, being money for Ekiti State Primary and Secondary Education Development levy, and thereby committed an offence”.

