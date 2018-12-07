Some Politicians Are After My Life - Lagos Governorship Candidate Cries Out

Published:





A governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has raised the alarm that his life is under risk as some persons want to murder him.





Gbadomosi, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) took to social media to raise the alarm.





He said some persons want to murder him just like a former Lagos State politician, Funsho Williams.





“In this same Lagos State, when Engineer Funsho Williams looked likely to win the 2007 elections, he was murdered by “persons unknown,” the governorship candidate wrote on social media.





“I want the world to know now that some political personages in Lagos State are making plans to murder me if they can’t stop me democratically.”





He recalled that “Funsho Williams relied on Police protection but he was still murdered, in fact, the very night he went to make a formal complaint to the police at Zone 2 Police Headquarters at Onikan about a threat to his life, he did not live to see the next day.





“My would-be murderers will soon send their minions to come and troll this announcement, to make me look like I’m crying wolf, just as they did to Funsho.





“My life is at risk, but I will not relent in the quest to free Lagos State from modern day SLAVE MASTERS.”





Nigerians will go to the polls in 2019 to elect the president, governors and members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

