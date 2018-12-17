Soldiers Reportedly Killed As Boko Haram Members Invade Military Base In Borno

Published:





Many soldiers are feared dead while a dozen others are reportedly missing after suspected Boko Haram members attacked military formations in Borno State over the weekend.





Sahara Reporters reports that the insurgents struck Gudumbali in Guzamala town, riding on military vehicles mounted with anti-aircraft guns. According to an eyewitness, the insurgents shot sporadically, firing RPGs towards the military base.





"Many soldiers lost their lives; they were many. The Boko Haram terrorists came in large numbers, and although the troops initially stood their ground, they later they fled into bushes. We slept in the bush between Friday and Saturday morning. We got to Gubio yesterday. Many are still there, because they only came for soldiers, not civilians, except those of us working with the soldiers.” a source said





A soldier who witnessed the attack and preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, said the attackers were trained terrorists.





"Although we engaged them, they overpowered us. They were well-trained terrorists, not those we are used to fighting. In fact, they handled anti-aircraft guns and RPGs better. We didn't have options, because we were running out of ammunition and there was no reinforcement. Some soldiers were killed and dozens fled to Damasak." the soldier said





The insurgents continued their attacks in Kukawa town and also invaded military and Police posts, sacking the security operatives. The insurgents carted away many trucks of food items and burnt down the military base in Kukawa.





"As I am speaking to you, military personnel have withdrawn completely from Kukawa. We don't have any protection for our people in Kukawa. Many residents, out of fear, are currently in Monguno town. They didn't attack civilians, but we can't trust them. I think they solely focused more on the military,” Muhammad Kormi, a resident who is taking refuge in Maiduguri said

