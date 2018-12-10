Six Persons Arrested For Destroying Campaign Posters In Lagos

Published:





The Anti crime patrol team of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja Division, yesterday December 8th, arrested six young men, namely, Olagokun Odunayo, Kool-kloud Henry, Ugaju Joseph, Damilola Omidiji, Michael Kate and Banwo Olagokun, of TAKE IT BACK movement, for tearing posters of other political parties and replacing them with that of African Action Congress (AAC) contrary to Lagos State Sinage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) laws that forbade advertisers from pasting posters at no other hour than than the day time.





Recall that an agreement was reached to the effect that no political party should undertake the defacing of campaign posters of other political parties nor the destruction of their billboards, at a meeting held at the Police Officers Mess, GRA, Ikeja, on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, tagged Security and Stakeholders meeting involving the INEC, Chairmen of all political parties in the state and their flag bearers, chaired by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects : a poster bearing the picture of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC) Mr. Sowore, brush, buckets containing gums and turn off posters of other political parties .





The CP has directed that the suspects be charged to court on Monday for malicious damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace to serve as a deterrent to others.

Share This