SGF Honors 16 Retiring Directors In Abuja

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Special Duties Office (SDO), on Tuesday honoured 16 of its members of staff retiring from the civil service in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office (SDO), Mr. William Alo, said that the retirees deserved to be celebrated for their meritorious service to the nation.

According to him, one of the major desires of any civil servant was to retire from service unblemished, and that the 16 retirees had put in their best in their service years.

“The most important days for a civil servant is the day you receive your appointment letter and the day you exit service. It is always a thing of joy to spend 35 years or clock 60 years successfully in service and exit peacefully, in spite of all the challenges that comes with civil service.

“It is not easy to grow through the ranks in service, because civil servants are paid peanuts and paying your bills as a civil servant is always a miracle. So I want to commend your resilience throughout the years,” Alo said.

A retired Director, Department of Policy Implementation and Monitoring of Government Decisions, Mrs Nkechi Asugha, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the Permanent Secretary for celebrating them.

She also commended him and the entire staff for their sacrifices in making the day a reality and for giving them the opportunity to share love together.

She also urged serving civil servants to be dedicated and committed to their jobs, praying that they all retire meritoriously like them and others before them.

The retirees were also presented with gifts in appreciation for their hard work and commitment to service, apart from the party organized for them.

