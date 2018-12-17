Sex-for-marks’OAU Lecturer, Richard Akindele Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

Published:





Sex-for-marks former lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Richard Iyiola Akindele was on Monday sentenced to two years in prison.





Akindele was dragged to court for demanding sex to pass one of his students, Monica Osagie.





He had earlier changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to guilty.





The prosecutor, Shogunle Adenekan said all parties in the matter have reached a plea bargain and pleaded for a suspended sentence for the accused.

