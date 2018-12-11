Senate Pays Dariye N85.5m Allowances Despite Conviction

Published:





Six months after his conviction by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Senator Joshua Dariye is still receiving the N750, 000 salary and N13 . 5 m monthly running cost from the National Assembly.





Investigations revealed that Dariye, who represents Plateau-Central Senatorial District, was still receiving the allowances because his seat had yet to be declared vacant by the leadership of the National Assembly.





Dariye, who was governor of Plateau State from 1999 to 2007, was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and convicted by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of an FCT High Court for embezzling N1 . 162 bn.





He was subsequently sentenced to 14 years in prison, but his sentence was reduced to 10 years by the Court of Appeal which upheld his conviction last month.





The ex - governor had even made a non-refundable payment of N8 m for the All Progressives Congress ’ Senate forms but was screened out by the party in September.





Speaking on telephone, an aide to Dariye, Mr Christopher John, said the convict and his aides were still receiving their full allowances. He said Dariye had appealed his conviction at the Supreme Court and it would be unfair for his seat to be declared vacant when he had not yet exploited all legal channels.





John said, "He has already appealed the case; so he is still a senator pending the decision of the Supreme Court. "It is right for us to still be receiving salaries because his case has not ended.





There are many other senators having issues with the courts like Senator Attah Idoko from Kogi State. Judgment was given in favour of AVM Isaac Alfa but since Idoko has appealed the case , he is still serving and attending sittings as a senator pending the outcome of the case.





"Aides should still be receiving salary because Dariye is still a senator. And he is still receiving his allowances and will continue to do so until the case is closed.”





Source: Punch

