Senate Introduces South West Development Commission Bill Again

The Senate has introduced a bill that would see to the establishment of the South West Development Commission.



The bill, which was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate, was sponsored by Sen Gbenga Ashafa (APC, Lagos).





This is the third of such bill to have come up on the floor of the Senate in the last few weeks.



Senators had on Wednesday last week passed for third reading a bill seeking the establishment of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).





Two days later, a bill for the establishment of the Northwest Development Commission came up on the floor of the Senate as sponsored by Sen Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano).



‎Already, the National Assembly had passed the bill for the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) last year, which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law in October, 2017.



Though the NEDC is yet to be constituted by the Federal Government, President Buhari said on Wednesday during the 2019 budget presentation that the sum of N10 billion has been proposed for its takeoff.



This means that four out of the six geo-political zones in the country would get development commissions, if the three bills are eventually passed into law.



It was learnt that similar bills are likely to come up for the establishment of development commissions in the two remaining geopolitical zones of North central and South South‎.

