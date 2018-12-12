Senate Confirms Keyamo, Others As Board Members Of NDIC

Published:





The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 campaign, Festus Keyamo, as a board member of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).





Keyamo, a Nigerian attorney, was confirmed after the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, put his nomination to a voice vote.





The Senate cleared Keyamo and six nominees following the presentation of a report by Rafiu Ibrahim, chairman, Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions.





Senator Ibrahim explained that Garba Buba, a nominee, was the only person who did not show up before his committee during the screening exercise.





His words: “The only nominee that was absent Buba and the presidency said that they were working on it,” the senator said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The nominees screened are resourceful, they have knowledge of the NDIC and CBN acts. They have been also cleared by the police and the Department of State Services (DSS).”





In the same vein, Ronke Sokefun was confirmed as the chairman of the of the governing board of the corporation after President Buhari withdrew the nomination of Olabode Akin Mustapha.





Below are the other nominees confirmed as board members…





Garba Bello

Josef Okoloagu

Mustapha Mudashiru

Adewale Adeleke

Share This