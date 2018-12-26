Sen Shehu Sani Builds N50m Memorial Hall In Honor Of Murdered Kaduna Monarch

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has donated a Memorial Hall worth N50 million in Honour of the recently murdered Kaduna monarch, Agwom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima, of Adara community of Kaduna State.



The multipurpose hall which was built by Senator Sani in Adara community has 2000 seats capacity.



It would be recalled that the late traditional ruler was abducted on Friday, October 19, 2018 with his wife, which sparked violence in Kasuwan Magani, which later spread to some parts of the State.



Then he was later killed by his alleged abductors after ransom was paid for his release, which triggered fresh violence despite security deployments and curfew declared in the State.



While handing over the property to the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna central zone and Adara Development Association, Shehu Sani said the building will serve as a convergence point for the people of the community.



He said, “This multipurpose hall was built to assist the social economy of the people and to serve as a point where ideas can be shared amongst the people of different diverse”.



Extolling the virtues of late Galadima, Shehu Sani said that, he ( Agwom Adara) had served his people diligently and was killed in a cold blood, hence the need to immortalize him for his service to the people.



“There is no better way to remember the late Agom Adara than to have a legacy project in his name.



“The Agom Adara has served the people of Kachia, Kaduna State and dedicated his life for the service of humanity.



“This building is not just a building but, a structure that will unify and cemented a peaceful coexistence among the people of the community.





“Tolerance is inevitable if we wanted to continue to live in peace”, Shehu Sani said.



He urged the people to improve on the structure, saying that the building will be part of history.



Responding, Chairman of the Adara Development Association, Mumini Madogo said the people of the community will never forget the gesture, saying that it is a happiest moment for the people of the community.



The Chairman further said, “Be rest assured that we will reciprocate the gesture at the appointed time . We are going to come out en masse and mobilise our people to give you all necessary support to return to you back to the Senate .



“We are thanking God for your life and wisdom to honour our late Paramount ruler and considering Adara community for this long overdue gesture”.



The residents ,who trooped out in large numbers to witness the handing over of the property to the community promised to support the Senator in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

