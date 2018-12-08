Secondus Warns Oshiomhole Against Insulting Obasanjo

Published:

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has warned the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop insulting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





Secondus spoke on Friday in Abuja while presenting the party’s flag to the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipo Adebutu, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.





Oshiomhole had criticised the former President over his support for the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 general elections.





He had said Obasanjo was inviting the wrath of God by supporting the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku.





He also recalled that Obasanjo once said that God would not forgive him if he supported Atiku.





But in his response, Secondus said, “The chairman of the APC should stop insulting the leaders of this country.”

