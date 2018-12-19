Saraki Mourns Late Alex Badeh

Published:

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, says the murder of the former chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, shows Nigeria has suffered another great loss.





Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening.





In a statement issued by the Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Airforce said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.





“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” the Nigerian Airforce said.





Reacting, Saraki said his heartfelt prayers go to his family and our Armed Forces at this tragic time even as he asked God to grant him eternal rest.





The Senate President wrote: “Nigeria has suffered another great loss with the passing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh. My heartfelt prayers go to his family and our Armed Forces at this tragic time. May the Almighty grant him eternal rest. Amin,” the tweet added.

