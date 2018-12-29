Ronaldo's Brace Sinks Sampdoria In Italy

Published:

The video assistant referee played a major role, including ruling out an injury-time equaliser, as champions Juventus beat Sampdoria to keep up their unbeaten run in Serie A.



Riccardo Saponara thought he had taken a point, but the goal was ruled out.



Cristiano Ronaldo scored early on, and later put his side back in front with a penalty that was awarded for a handball which did not look deliberate.



Samp's equaliser came from a penalty awarded after consultation with VAR.



Former Juve striker Fabio Quagliarella hammered home the spot-kick after referee Paolo Valeri took instruction from his assistant following Emre Can's handball from a corner.





Juve looked to be on their way to a routine victory when £99.8m summer signing Ronaldo drilled home after just 107 seconds, before VAR took centre stage.





The referee has a chat with the VAR, decides to have a look at the pitchside monitor and still thinks it was deliberate. Ronaldo scores to make it 2-1.





Play continued until the 99th minute, but Samp could not find a way through, so Juve go into the new year unbeaten in the league this season and having dropped just four points.



They could have won more comfortably, but Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi both had efforts kept out by Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

