Robert Mugabe's Wife Declared Wanted In South Africa

Grace Mugabe, the wife of former Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe, has been declared wanted by authorities in neighbouring South Africa.





CKN News learned on Wednesday that the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa had issued an arrest warrant against her.





She has been accused of assaulting a model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in Johannesburg in 2017.





Minority rights group AfriForum announced this during a press conference, according to Timeslive.





“We can report that the warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.





“It seems that justice is going to take place and we are looking forward to this matter going forward.”





Mrs. Mugabe allegedly assaulted Engels after she found the model partying with her two sons at a Sandton hotel.





The South African government had in August accepted a court ruling declaring the diplomatic immunity granted to Mrs. Mugabe as invalid. The matter was then referred back to the NPA.

