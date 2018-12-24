Rising Dancehall Artiste Twizzy Debuts With First Single

Published:

Just one week after thrilling the audience at Ovation Carol 2018 and performing at Mr Nigeria 2018, rising dancehall artiste, Tobechukwu Ukairo whose stage name is Twizzy has dropped a new single titled, Asampete.



Twizzy, whose first single, "For The Gram" is still enjoying generous airplay stated that the new single is a feel good, danceable love song.



" it is.love song presented in a unique dancehall style" Twizzy stated.



Tobechukwu “Twizzy” Rodney Ukairo is a Nigerian AfroPop / Dancehall musician.



He was born on the 19th of May, 1996 and hails from Abia State.Twizzy began to develop an inclination towards music at the age of 10,



After recording his first song using some less than professional equipment. He sent the song to his classmates and was pleased to receive encouraging reactions and feedback, this gave him the drive to continue to practice writing and performing music throughout his secondary school days.



His secondary school education in Nigeria before he moved to Canada for his A-levels at Columbia International College, after which he returned to the UK where he studied the science of music and music production at Oxford Brookes University, graduating with a BSc (Hons), Sound Technology and Digital Music in December 2017.



Twizzy is currently based in Lagos and signed to Radio Love Records

