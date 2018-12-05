Revealed: Why Tinubu Refused To Lead Buhari Campaign

Published:





Bigwig of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has purportedly rejected an appeal to him by the party to lead the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 elections.





It was learned that Tinubu said while he would do everything to ensure Buhari wins, he wants to focus his attention on the South-West region.





Tinubu played a crucial role in Buhari’s election in 2015. Soon after the election, he, however, fell out of favour with the president’s men who were referred to as the ”Abuja boys.”





Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi (APC-Lagos Central), admitted that her husband was dumped by the party after assisting them in winning the election.





“He was campaigning, I did too. We were running three campaigns in my house. And for him to be trashed like that? But I saw somebody who has a love for this country,” she said, according to report.





“Tinubu has politely rejected the request to lead President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign for the 2019 elections. Rather he has chosen to focus his attention more on the South-West,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.





“We don’t really know the reason for this but we have feelers that he seems unsure of what the fate of APC may be in the presidential elections and as such wants to secure his base in the South-West first.





“I also heard that he wants to concentrate his efforts on assisting his candidates. In Ogun, Governor Amosun has withdrawn support for Dapo Abiodun, who is Tinubu’s loyalist.





“He will also be actively involved in trying to retain Lagos for APC especially given the fact that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party’s candidate is contesting against a Jimi Agbaje, who is an experienced politician.”





Source: Daily Independent

