Revealed: 13.5m Nigerians Voted Without PVC In 2015 Election

A new data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows that at least 13.5 million Nigerians voted manually in the 2015 presidential election.
The data, obtained by DeepDive Intelligence, also shows that President Muhammadu Buhari, the then-candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner in nine of the 10 most-affected states.
According to an analysis conducted by a Nigerian website, TheCable, 68 per cent of votes cast without PVC were in states won by Buhari.
When a voter’s fingerprint is not captured, it either means the voter is not the authentic owner of the PVC presented or that the INEC card reader malfunctioned.
The then-President Goodluck Jonathan and Buhari were the two major contenders for the 2015 presidential election. Jonathan became Nigeria’s first incumbent president to lose a re-election bid.
Of the 31,746,490 accredited voters in the 2015 Presidential election, 13,536,311 representing 42.6 per cent of voters voted without biometric accreditation.
Data revealed that out of this number, 9,179,989 votes were from states won by Buhari and 4,356,322 votes came from states won by Jonathan, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, representing 68 per cent and 32 per cent of accredited voters respectively.
To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813
Below is a table showing votes cast manually in the 2015 elections:
NO STATE NO OF ACCREDITED VOTERS NO OF VOTERS THAT VOTED WITHOUT FULL BIOMETRIC ACCREDITATION WHO WON?
1 Abia 442,538 102,401 PDP
2 Adamawa 709,993 296,733 APC
3 Akwa Ibom 1,074,070 288,775 PDP
4 Anambra 774,430 89,982 PDP
5 Bauchi 1,094,069 627,048 APC
6 Bayelsa 384,789 143,296 PDP
7 Benue 754,634 347,673 APC
8 Borno 544,759 317,933 APC
9 Cross River 500,577 129,381 PDP
10 Delta 1,350,914 226,266 PDP
11 Ebonyi 425,301 213,543 PDP
12 Edo 599,166 237,958 PDP
13 Ekiti 323,739 165,000 PDP
14 Enugu 616,112 146,730 PDP
15 Gombe 515,828 65,102 APC
16 Imo 801,712 237,139 PDP
17 Jigawa 1,153,428 151,234 APC
18 Kaduna 1,746,031 744,457 APC
19 Kano 2,364,434 800,112 APC
20 Katsina 1,578,646 1,358,537 APC
21 Kebbi 792,817 1,045,994 APC
22 Kogi 476,839 496,565 APC
23 Kwara 489,360 162,763 APC
24 Lagos 1,678,754 302,904 APC
25 Nasarawa 562,959 341,151 PDP
26 Niger 933,607 360,596 APC
27 Ogun 594,975 492,870 APC
28 Ondo 618,040 239,050 APC
29 Osun 683,169 263,453 APC
30 Oyo 1,073,849 255,460 APC
31 Plateau 1,076,833 384,316 PDP
32 Rivers 1,643,409 482,788 PDP
33 Sokoto 988,899 158,844 APC
34 Taraba 638,578 588,730 PDP
35 Yobe 520,127 389,696 APC
36 Zamfara 875,049 302,965 APC
37 FCT 344,056 578,866 PDP
Total 31,746,490 13,536,311
Categories: Society
0 comments: