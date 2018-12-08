Revealed: 13.5m Nigerians Voted Without PVC In 2015 Election

Published:





A new data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows that at least 13.5 million Nigerians voted manually in the 2015 presidential election.





The data, obtained by DeepDive Intelligence, also shows that President Muhammadu Buhari, the then-candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner in nine of the 10 most-affected states.





According to an analysis conducted by a Nigerian website, TheCable, 68 per cent of votes cast without PVC were in states won by Buhari.





When a voter’s fingerprint is not captured, it either means the voter is not the authentic owner of the PVC presented or that the INEC card reader malfunctioned.





The then-President Goodluck Jonathan and Buhari were the two major contenders for the 2015 presidential election. Jonathan became Nigeria’s first incumbent president to lose a re-election bid.





Of the 31,746,490 accredited voters in the 2015 Presidential election, 13,536,311 representing 42.6 per cent of voters voted without biometric accreditation.





Data revealed that out of this number, 9,179,989 votes were from states won by Buhari and 4,356,322 votes came from states won by Jonathan, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, representing 68 per cent and 32 per cent of accredited voters respectively.





Below is a table showing votes cast manually in the 2015 elections:





NO STATE NO OF ACCREDITED VOTERS NO OF VOTERS THAT VOTED WITHOUT FULL BIOMETRIC ACCREDITATION WHO WON?

1 Abia 442,538 102,401 PDP

2 Adamawa 709,993 296,733 APC

3 Akwa Ibom 1,074,070 288,775 PDP

4 Anambra 774,430 89,982 PDP

5 Bauchi 1,094,069 627,048 APC

6 Bayelsa 384,789 143,296 PDP

7 Benue 754,634 347,673 APC

8 Borno 544,759 317,933 APC

9 Cross River 500,577 129,381 PDP

10 Delta 1,350,914 226,266 PDP

11 Ebonyi 425,301 213,543 PDP

12 Edo 599,166 237,958 PDP

13 Ekiti 323,739 165,000 PDP

14 Enugu 616,112 146,730 PDP

15 Gombe 515,828 65,102 APC

16 Imo 801,712 237,139 PDP

17 Jigawa 1,153,428 151,234 APC

18 Kaduna 1,746,031 744,457 APC

19 Kano 2,364,434 800,112 APC

20 Katsina 1,578,646 1,358,537 APC

21 Kebbi 792,817 1,045,994 APC

22 Kogi 476,839 496,565 APC

23 Kwara 489,360 162,763 APC

24 Lagos 1,678,754 302,904 APC

25 Nasarawa 562,959 341,151 PDP

26 Niger 933,607 360,596 APC

27 Ogun 594,975 492,870 APC

28 Ondo 618,040 239,050 APC

29 Osun 683,169 263,453 APC

30 Oyo 1,073,849 255,460 APC

31 Plateau 1,076,833 384,316 PDP

32 Rivers 1,643,409 482,788 PDP

33 Sokoto 988,899 158,844 APC

34 Taraba 638,578 588,730 PDP

35 Yobe 520,127 389,696 APC

36 Zamfara 875,049 302,965 APC

37 FCT 344,056 578,866 PDP

Total 31,746,490 13,536,311

