Report On Closure Of Maiduguri-Mungonu Road Is False...Army

Published:

The Nigerian Army has denied media reports that the Maiduguri-Monguno road has been closed due to Boko Haram attacks.



Here is the statement issued by the Army today



The attention of the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been drawn to the information making the rounds in the social media and some online blogs that the road connecting Maiduguri and Monguno town in Borno State, has been closed to motorists and other road users. This is untrue, as no such closure has been imposed by the Theatre Command.



Contrary to the insinuation, Maiduguri - Monguno road remains open to motorists and all law abiding citizens. Troops are dominating the road with aggressive patrols, while clearance operations to flush out Boko Haram terrorists are ongoing in Baga general area.



ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Colonel

Deputy Director Public Relations

Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE

Share This