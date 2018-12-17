Remains Of Former Army Chief Salihu Ibrahim Laid To Rest

The remains of the former Chief of Army Staff, late Lieutenant General Salihu Ibrahim (rtd), was given a befitting military burial today, Sunday 16th December 2018, in Kaduna. The burial ceremony started with a special prayer held at Yahaya Road Central Mosque Unguwar Rimi, Kaduna, at about 1.00pm.



Thereafter, he was buried at the Commonwealth Military Cemetery, Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road, Unguwar Rimi, Kaduna. Present at the burial ceremony were Kogi Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, former Chiefs of Army Staff, Major General AJ Kazir (rtd) and Major General MC Ali (rtd), former Chiefs of Defence Staff; General AO Ogomudia (rtd) and General ML Agwai (rtd), the Minister of Interior and former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General AB Dambazau (rtd), senior military officers both serving and retired, as well as other eminent Nigerians.



The late Lieutenant General Salihu Ibrahim (rtd) was Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army from August 1990 to September 1993. He died on 10th December 2018 after a brief illness.