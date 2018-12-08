Rejection Of Electoral Bill:Buhari Is Not Serious Minded ...Atiku

Published:





The Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill shows that Nigerians cannot take him seriously.





Buhari had declined to assent to the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2018 for the fourth time.





The President’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly­ matters, Senator Ita Enang said President Buhari communicated to the National Assembly, the decision taken on the Electoral Act.





The President had three times rejected assent to the bill, a development which has continued to generate speculations.





Reacting in a post on Twitter, former Vice President Abubakar urged Nigerians not to take President Buhari assurance of a free and fair 2019 election seriously.





Atiku wrote: “President, assurances that your administration will conduct free, fair and credible elections cannot be taken seriously.





“For Nigerians and especially us in the opposition, you just missed an opportunity to walk the talk.”

