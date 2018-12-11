Reekado Banks Still A Mavin Family – Don Jazzy

Published:





Don Jazzy, Former label boss of Reekado Banks has confirmed that the “Doro Bucci” crooner parted ways with the label under no acrimonious circumstances.





He said this following the singer’s recent exit from Mavin Records after the expiration of his 5-years contract and announcing the establishment of his own Record Label, “Banks Music”.





According to Don Jazzy who finally broke silence on the matter, though Reekado Banks is no longer bound under a management contract, he is still part of the Mavin Records family.





“We will forever be a family bro. we’re all proud of what you’ve achieved and will still grow into. Thanks for giving us some time in your amazing journey. I don’t want to say we will miss you because we know your house. If we need some Reeky fire, na to come burst you for crib. If you like dey toilet we come through. It’s been an incredible 5-years, wishing you nothing but success”, he said.





Meanwhile, since Reekado Banks announced the expiration of his contract and exit from Mavin Records, it’s been business as usual as for him as he has declared a new management team, confirming that he is ready for business and a new lease of life outside his former management.





“Going forward, Banks Music; for all business dealings, please contact my management @probotng”, he announced on all social media platforms.





However, speculations have revealed that Korede Bello may be the next to announce his exit from the label.

