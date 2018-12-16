Radio Presenter Toolz Delivers Baby Boy UK

To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Earlier in the year 2018, the radio presenter shares her experiences with Genevieve Magazine going through labour pains that yielded a sad outcome.





It is quite agonizing for her having to collect the death certificate of a stillborn. She shares





“From the point we found out something was wrong till when the process was over was quite harrowing, but the parts that really broke me were going through the pain of labour knowing my baby was already gone.





“I also had a mini-breakdown when I had to get a death certificate so we could have a burial. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much in my life.”



