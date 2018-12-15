Saturday, 15 December 2018

Psquare: Rude Boy Changes Name

Published: December 15, 2018

Nigerian music superstar and former member of Psquare, Paul Okoye, has announced a change of name.

He made the announcement via a post on his Instagram handle.

Paul said from the 1st of January, 2019, his Instagram and Twitter name will change to ‘iamkingrudy.’


Paul Okoye’s handle across Instagram and Twitter is presently @rudeboypsquare.

He wrote: “PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT! Dear #firedepartment on the 1st of January 2019 my Instagram handle and Twitter will automatically change from rudeboypsquare to @iamkingrudy thanks and God bless. #namesecured.”

